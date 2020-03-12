Alabama Senate passes medical marijuana bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A medical marijuana bill has passed in the Alabama Legislature.

The bill passed 21-10 on the first floor of the Legislature Thursday.

The bill is on the proposed debate agenda in the Alabama Senate. The bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people with a doctor’s recommendation to use medical marijuana for 15 conditions — including cancer, anxiety and chronic pain — and purchase cannabis products at one of 34 licensed dispensaries.

The Legislature is now on a planned two week Spring Break starting March 13.

