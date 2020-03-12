1  of  3
Breaking News
Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency over coronavirus; K-12 schools taking 2.5-week break President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus Alabama’s second coronavirus case confirmed
Live Now
The CBS 42 News at 6 p.m.
1  of  19
Closings
All Alabama Schools Barons games National Anthem auditions Birmingham Barons 2020 season Birmingham Bulls Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama Cher at the BJCC City of Tuscaloosa Greater Birmingham Humane Society Helena City Court for Tuesday March 17th Negro Southern League Museum’s Jackie Robinson Street Festival Rebel Run at Vestavia Hills High School Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema State Archery Championship State Capitol Tours SWAC basketball games at Bartow Arena The Birmingham Public Library’s Partnership Community Health Fair The NCAA Division II Track and Field and Women’s Basketball UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Village 2 Village 10K

Alabama Senate passes medical marijuana bill

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A medical marijuana bill has passed in the Alabama Legislature.

The bill passed 21-10 on the first floor of the Legislature Thursday.

The bill is on the proposed debate agenda in the Alabama Senate. The bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people with a doctor’s recommendation to use medical marijuana for 15 conditions — including cancer, anxiety and chronic pain — and purchase cannabis products at one of 34 licensed dispensaries.

The Legislature is now on a planned two week Spring Break starting March 13.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories