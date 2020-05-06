Alabama Senate passes bill to rename portion of I-59/20 after fallen Birmingham officer Wytasha Carter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, the Alabama Senate unanimously passed a resolution to honor the late Birmingham police Sgt. Wytasha Carter.
Carter was killed in the line of duty last year. The resolution renames a portion of I-59/20 in Jefferson County after Carter, a part of the road that is currently named after Sen. Rodger Smitherman.
“We want to make sure that we always honor out law enforcement persons,” Sent. Linda Coleman-Madison said. “I think this is not just an honor to him, but an honor to all of our first responders and law enforcement officers.”
