Alabama Senate bill would limit governor’s power during emergencies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — In the Alabama Legislature, a bill to limit the power of the governor in times of emergency is being debate in committee.

The bill, SB 334, would require the approval of the legislature for the governor to declare a state of emergency longer than 14 days. Approval could also be granted through the Senate pro tem and the speaker of the house if the legislature is not in session.

Rep. John Rogers, D-Birmingham, thinks the bill is a bad idea.

“They’re legislators, not doctors,” Rogers said. “If a doctor gives you advice, take the doctors advice. You can’t pass a bill saying that you’re going to void what the doctor recommends to you about the 14 days or whatever.”

The bill would also ensure orders issued by the state health officer during the outbreak of a disease would carry the full force of the law.

