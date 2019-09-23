Alabama sees 181 fires in last 7 days, burning 2,500+ acres

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has been experiencing very dry conditions as of late and that has led to quite a bit of damage.
The Alabama Forestry Commission has announced that there have been 181 fires in the past seven days alone across the state, leading to over 2,500 acres being burned.
Authorities have been working on fires around the state. A fire in Mt. Cheaha has continued to blaze and authorities are working for the fourth straight day on the fire.
Another fire in Piedmont has jumped reinforcement lines twice Monday as firefighters continue to work on that fire that began Sunday morning.
AFC says there has been an average of 26 fires a day this month. So far in September, there have been 344 fires and over 4,400 acres burned.
LATEST POSTS
- Prayer cloth company helps people feel the power of prayer
- First-ever female spacewalk to take place on Friday morning
- Blue pumpkin buckets aim to make trick-or-treating more inclusive for children
- Central AL Forecast: Dry, cool today; changes coming tomorrow
- Spanberger and other gun-owning legislators urge Senate to vote on bipartisan gun bills passed by House