Alabama sees 181 fires in last 7 days, burning 2,500+ acres

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama has been experiencing very dry conditions as of late and that has led to quite a bit of damage.

The Alabama Forestry Commission has announced that there have been 181 fires in the past seven days alone across the state, leading to over 2,500 acres being burned.

Authorities have been working on fires around the state. A fire in Mt. Cheaha has continued to blaze and authorities are working for the fourth straight day on the fire.

Another fire in Piedmont has jumped reinforcement lines twice Monday as firefighters continue to work on that fire that began Sunday morning.

AFC says there has been an average of 26 fires a day this month. So far in September, there have been 344 fires and over 4,400 acres burned.

LATEST POSTS