Alabama seeks to provide additional unemployment benefit

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is seeking to provide out-of-work people with an additional $300 per week in unemployment assistance through a plan announced by President Donald Trump.

The Alabama Department of Labor made the announcement Tuesday in a news release. The department said that to be eligible for this benefit, recipients must receive at least $100 in unemployment and must certify that they remain unemployed or partially unemployed due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

It is unclear how long the extra payments would last, and it may be only for a short time. Out-of-work Americans had been receiving an additional $600 a week in supplemental unemployment funds, but that expired July 31.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page