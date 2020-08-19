Alabama seeks to provide additional unemployment benefit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is seeking to provide out-of-work people with an additional $300 per week in unemployment assistance through a plan announced by President Donald Trump.

The Alabama Department of Labor made the announcement Tuesday in a news release. The department said that to be eligible for this benefit, recipients must receive at least $100 in unemployment and must certify that they remain unemployed or partially unemployed due to the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

It is unclear how long the extra payments would last, and it may be only for a short time. Out-of-work Americans had been receiving an additional $600 a week in supplemental unemployment funds, but that expired July 31.

