BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama School of Fine Arts Music Department will present its Fall Ensemble Concert on Friday.

The night will feature the ASFA Choir conducted by Ms. Margaret Heron, the ASFA Jazz Ensemble conducted by Dr. Robert Janssen, Concerto delle Donne and CDD + 3 both directed by Ms. Cathy Spence and the ASFA Orchestra conducted by Alexander Fokkens.

This performance will culminate in a performance featuring the ASFA orchestra and Namibia’s 2020 Artist of the Decade, Kwaito Legend, Gazza.

Gazza is a Namibian music legend who is a performer, song writer and producer.

His music is based in the Namibia music style of kwaito with hip-hop, afro house and reggae influences, according to ASFA. He is the first Namibian artist whose music videos have gained 1 million views on YouTube.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here and are $15 for adults but $8 for students and children.