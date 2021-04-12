Alabama school districts making decisions on mask policies following end of statewide order

BESSMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that Alabama’s statewide mask mandate has expired, school districts across the state are left making their own decisions on whether or not they will continue requiring masks to be worn on campus.

For both Cullman and Bessemer City School Districts, school leaders said they reached out to the community to hear feedback. Bessemer City Schools Superintendent Autumm Jeter said a mask mandate will remain in effect for everyone that comes on school property for the remainder of the school year. Jeter said keeping proper safety procedures in place is essential until COVID-19 is no longer a threat.

“So I understand when leaders have to make decisions based on their district and their community and that’s exactly what we’re doing in Bessemer,” Jeter said. “Our community wants to continue wearing them and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Cullman Schools Superintendent Shane Barnett said most of his parents are in full support of masks being a choice for both students and staff to wear masks. Due to the mask mandate being in place there, many families selected to have their students perform remote learning throughout the school year.

“I’ve already talked to some parents they will be coming back to school face to face come Monday,” Barnett said.

Cullman City Schools officials said that if they begin seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, they may choose to put the mask mandate back in place for their district. Bessemer City Schools will reevaluate their mask policy this summer.