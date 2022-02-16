BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) – School districts across our region have important decisions to make Thursday to keep your kids safe as severe weather heads this way. Many are calling for early dismissals, no after school activities and remote learning.

Right now, Bessemer City Schools has only canceled after school activities, but that could change at a moment’s notice. School officials said they are working hard to make sure your kids are safe tomorrow.

“We’re just in a great position to call school and ask students and employees to engage in remote learning if needed, but if the weather is so severe that we can’t do that obviously we would not put anyone’s life in danger.” Bessemer City Schools Superintendent Dr. Autumm Jeter said.

According to Jeter, she and her staff have already been in constant communication, monitoring the possible conditions well before they strike. She said superintendents across the Birmingham area get continual updates – pushed through county EMA offices to make sure they have the best information, and can make the safest call for their students.

“Our cable/weather news will remain on all day, and we’ll make decisions based on official weather reports we receive as superintendents and we’ll go from there,” Jeter said.

According to Jeter, if the severe weather has potential to hit here by 3 p.m. the district would likely dismiss kids early. But right now –only after school activities are canceled.