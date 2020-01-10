Alabama roofer faces federal fines in underage worker death

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Labor has fined an Alabama roofing company nearly $160,000 after a 15-year-old worker fell 40 feet to his death at a job site this summer.

The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration rued Thursday that Apex Roofing and Restoration LLC and a subcontractor were found to have exposed employees to fall hazards at the Cullman work site and to not have properly trained workers.

The federal agency launched an investigation following the teenager’s death in July. The companies have 15 days to dispute the fines, comply or meet with agency officials.

The Labor Department is also investigating the companies for child labor violations.

