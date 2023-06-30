BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With a steamy holiday weekend ahead, some people are considering hitting the water to celebrate and stay cool.

Before hopping in one of the rivers for a swim or to fish, riverkeepers recommend checking out the swim guides to make sure the water is clean and free from bacteria that could make you sick.

Ahead of the weekend, volunteers with the Coosa Riverkeeper were out sampling water from all different access points of the Coosa River to test the water quality ahead of the weekend. These tests are done every Thursday with results posted Fridays at noon.

“It’s been a pretty good summer so far, despite the summer showers here and there, we’ve had surprisingly clean water which is great to see,” said Chad Hoffman, program director for the Coosa Riverkeeper.

The Coosa Riverkeeper said testing the river once a week is important as water quality can change every couple of days. The riverkeepers said they make the results as easy to understand as possible, using a red, yellow and green color-coding system like a stoplight.

“Green means go. Yellow means wait, hold on a second. You’re OK but if there’s any open cuts or wounds cover them up and maybe shower after you swim. Red is hold on, don’t get in this water,” Hoffman said. “At red, the EPA states that eight in 1,000 people will contract a waterborne illness.”

Some people around central Alabama weren’t aware that many of the riverkeeper organizations put out swim guides to help people know where the best places are to enjoy safe, clean water.

“I remember the kids having outer ear infections and I remember the sinus problems so I think swim guides would be super helpful, especially to people with young children,” Birmingham resident Lisa Harvey said.

“I think it’ll be very educational for my grandkids, especially my grandson since he loves the water and that will be something fun for both of us to explore,” Birmingham resident Katanya Langford said.

To sign up for text results from the Coosa Riverkeepers, text “swim guide” to (205) 526-4819.