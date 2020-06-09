Alabama restaurant owners reflect on challenges due to curfew, COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama restaurant owners described the last three months as a 1-2 punch to business as a result of COVID-19 and curfews over social unrest.

Many eateries and bars around Birmingham are opening this week after curfews expired.

“When we started getting back to the top of the hill, it seemed like something else came out of nowhere with the riots,” said Ryan Pryor, owner of Sleek Sports Bar in 5 Points South.

Pryor said his business was unable to offer curbside food and just recently opened in May after it was deemed safe by health officials.

He then adjusted hours after the curfew in Birmingham that limited the number of customers moving about the city.

“I know two other of my cohorts they are closing up shop. It was just too much to recover from, the COVID-19 and then this. It’s sad,” said Pryor.

At Brick and Tin, owner Mauricio Papapietro is offering curbside pickup at his Mountain Brook location. The downtown location remains closed.

His employees wear face coverings and gloves, adjusting to the new normal.

“It is devastating. We go from very busy revenue coming in every day money going out to pay all of our bills every day to turning off the hose completely,” said Papapietro said.

In the days ahead, he said he plans to work to reopen for limited dining.

“It’s unbelievable that all of this is happening in the same year at the same time basically. I mean emotionally it has been exhausting and scary at times,” Papaietro said.

At Blueprint on 3rd, owner Dean Robb closed his restaurant and furloughed employees after health orders forced the shutdown of dine-in services.

He eventually opened up for curbside pickup, but had to adjust his business completely.

“We do to go food for Hop City, we do curbside service, and we do inside and patio service, so it is an evolving business model,” said Robb.

Robb eventually opened the dining room with limited capacity, but then closed again in light of the recent curfew. He felt it was the right thing to do for safety.

“Being open from 5 until 7 didn’t really make a whole lot of sense to begin with. We thought curbside might, but really with the social unrest and the climate of Birmingham in general we just thought, safety first, so we just took it down again,” said Robb.

Blueprint plans to reopen Wednesday again. Robb has installed a new air system that he said kills 99.9% of bacteria in a 3,000 square foot area.

He’s hopeful neighbors will again return for meals and conversations with friends.

Across the Birmingham area, restaurant owners are thankful for customer’s support during the recent challenges.

“There’s a community of us who are going through it together as business owners and also just as people, so there’s a lot of people trying to help each other and I am optimistic that we will get through it,” said Papapietro.

While some eateries have closed for good, others are hopeful better days are ahead.

“Support local bushiness. It’s the backbone of the city. We’re out here for you, we’ll do everything we can to make you comfortable, just come out and support,” said Pryor.

Owners told CBS 42 that social distancing measures will be in place, including limited capacity, outdoor seating, and space between tables. Curbside options will continue in the future