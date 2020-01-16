Alabama remembers Homewood Fire Chief John Bresnan

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire departments from across Alabama came to pay final respects to Homewood Fire Chief John Bresnan today.

The 58-year-old died unexpectedly last week and was laid to rest Wednesday.

“Today is a solemn occasion for the fire service. We’ve lost a great man and a great friend,” said Retired Hoover Fire Captain Rusty Lowe.

Lowe worked with Chief Bresnan during their time at the Center Point Fire District decades ago.

“John was a leader one minute and then a friend the next whatever you needed,” said Lowe.

Bresnan joined Homewood as chief in the early 90s. He was the longest standing fire chief in the state.

“The citizens of Homewood reaped the benefits of having him as a chief, and so did the fire department, so as a brotherhood we all come together today to honor and celebrate John’s career and life,” said Lowe.

Firefighters from as far away as Montgomery and Oxford were in Homewood for the service and procession. Bresnan left a legacy beyond his city, leaders said.

“After he became fire chief in Homewood he continued to be a mentor to folks all across this state,” said Gene Coleman, who is current fire chief of Center Point Fire District.

Coleman remembers Bresnan as a good friend and devoted fireman.

“He was a mentor to me. He was a company officer as I was growing up in the fire service and we did a lot of different things. I was honored to have him travel to my wife and I’s wedding,” said Coleman.

Bresnan’s casket was carried on a Homewood fire engine past city hall and eventually to his final resting place.

His colleagues say he will be missed, but not forgotten.

“Losing life is awful, but we can also rejoice that we will see him again,” said Coleman.

Flags remain at half-staff across Alabama in honor of Bresnan.

LATEST POSTS