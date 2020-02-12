Alabama remains only state without state dam safety infrastructure

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many cars drove through flooded streets and detour road routes during Monday’s severe weather. And the chance for severe weather is not over come Wednesday.

The heavy rain over the last couple of days has riverkeepers across the area concerned for the dam systems in Alabama.

Alabama is the only state that does not have a regulatory program to ensure that dams are safely constructed. Officials say the heavy rain has the potential to weaken dams and pose a threat to neighboring communities.

Coosa staff riverkeeper Steven Dudley tells CBS 42 the need for a dam system program in the state is crucial to the longevity of the thousands of damns in the region.

“Dams have life cycles and without a regulatory framework to make sure that people are doing what they need to, to make sure that those are structurally in tact and not degraded, we don’t know if those dams might just break in a flood event like we’re seeing right now,” Dudley said.

According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, there are over 2200 dams in Alabama. The regulatory program would maintain that the dams are safely constructed and checked to ensure that downstream water users and upstream property owners are protected.

Dams serve useful purposes across Alabama. Dams provide a range of economic, environmental, and social benefits, including recreation, flood control, water supply, hydroelectric power, waste management, river navigation, and wildlife habitat.