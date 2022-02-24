BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Here at home, many have their thoughts on the people of Ukraine and are sending up prayers as the Russian attack intensifies.

The images coming out of Ukraine are heartbreaking. Many are taking to social media to show their support and solidarity for Ukraine. Thursday we talked to a Soviet history expert from UAB about what this attack means moving forward in a now unstable global political climate.

“To be honest, I’m shocked that in this day and age something like this has happened,” said Dr. George Liber.

Liber said this conflict is closer to home than we realize.

“This conflict, although in Europe, is not a conflict far, far away from Alabama,” said Liber.

Thursday, President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia in response to the attack. A small strike in a big battle.

“There will be an escalation in the price of gas at the pump. There will be an escalation in the price of natural gas,” said Liber.

Liber said the U.S. is getting involved in hopes of defending a standard of peace established after the Cold War.

“The question is what is going to replace it? Will it be international anarchy, or will it be the respect for international norms and getting along,” Liber said.

As for what’s next, only time will tell.

“I don’t know. I primarily study the past not the future. However, this has been a serious breach of international law by the Russia Federation and Mr. Putin,” Liber said.

Attention now turns to the people of Ukraine as they race to find safety.

“There will be civilian deaths. I can’t predict how many but the whole situation is very, very sad because the civilians are essentially caught in the middle of all this,” Liber said.

So far, more than 130 Ukrainians are dead and hundreds injured and the death toll is expected to rise sharply in the coming days.