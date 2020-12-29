Alabama ranks 6 nationally in COVID-19 cases per capita

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)– According to the CDC, Alabama now ranks 6th in the nation for COVID-19 cases, per capita.

On Dec. 27, nearly 1.3 million Americans were screened by TSA for holiday travel. On that day, there were more travelers than we’ve seen throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo is the Director of Infectious Diseases Division at UAB hospital. She said the high amount of travel will mean a much more bleak situation for COVID-19 in Alabama.

“This is probably going to portend a spike on top of a surge on top of a spike, as we’ve been talking about since we really haven’t recovered from the Thanksgiving reverberations yet,” said Marrazzo.

Marrazzo said UAB hospital has been reviewing its crisis plans daily, preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

“It could be as high as 400 patients, and that is double what we have now,” said Marrazzo in regards to how many patients they may have in the coming weeks.

The hospital is now caring for 186 COVID-19 patients.

It’s not just the case count that has doctors concerned, it’s also the hospitalizations. Alabama ranks 3rd in the nation for COVID-19 hospitalizations per capita. Dr. Don Williamson, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association, gave a grave warning as to what the coming weeks may look like following the holidays.

“The hospitals’ numbers are not going to get better in the next two weeks,” said Williamson. “We missed that opportunity. But what we could still intervene on is what the end of January looks like.”

Williams said patient care in hospitals could drastically change in the coming weeks if cases continue to climb in Alabama.

“If we don’t do something, here’s how the world is going to look from the middle to the end of January: all the non-emergent procedures are going to have to stop. Let me be clear, I’m not talking about plastic surgery. I am not talking about even elective procedures like a hip replacement or a knee replacement. They’re going to have all been stopped. What we’re already hearing is patients who have cancer, having to have cancer surgeries delayed because the space that might be used for those cancer recoveries is now being taken up by COVID patients or other critically ill patients.”

Williamson predicts we will see the pandemic drastically worsen in the next two weeks, impacting everyone in our communities.

“In addition, we don’t have new staff we can bring in,” he said. You’re going to see hospital staff working even longer hours,” Williamson said. “You’re going to see your waiting times in emergency rooms, if you need to be admitted, go up… You’re going to see, instead of the nurse taking care of two or three patients with COVID, one nurse may have to take care of four or five.”

Williamson while there isn’t anything we can do about the damage already done, he’s urging everyone to make changes now, to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.

“The world as we know as a healthcare system is going to deteriorate rapidly if we don’t take control of our own behavior,” said Williamson.

As more people are receiving vaccines, Marrazzo said that CDC guidelines still need to be following in order to reduce the state’s case count and hospitalization numbers.

“We are emphasizing that the vaccines is not a passport to a mask-free society,” said Marrazzo.

When asked if the misinformation being spread about the effectiveness of wearing masks, Marrazzo said her tolerance to the people that share this information is thinning.

“What I would say is probably not publishable or reportable at this point by your media outlets because honestly, my tolerance and the tolerance of many of my colleagues for these sorts of falsehoods and this sort of misinformation is really going down,” she said. “If you’re saying this at this point, you are denying the reality of the over 3,700 Alabamians that have died of this infection. Honestly, that just makes me angry and sad now.”