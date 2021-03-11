Alabama ranked 2nd most dangerous state for pedestrians

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama ranks second in the nation for most dangerous walkways, according to a new study conducted by Smart Growth America.

Coming just behind Florida, over 900 pedestrians have been killed from 2010-2019 in Alabama. The past four years show an increase in fatalities across the country.

The Birmingham metro area ranked 17th in the nation for most dangerous walkways. Data was gathered based on the Pedestrian Danger Index (PDI) and other fatality statistics for each of the 100 largest metro areas (defined by the U.S. Census Bureau) in the country.

Data shows the impacts of pedestrian fatalities is not shared evenly. Older adults, people of color, and those walking through low-income areas face greater risks.

Studies suggest fatalities occur because roads are designed to prioritize speed over safety. Smart Growth America said it is impossible to prioritize both.

There is currently a bill in Congress, the Complete Streets Act, that aims to improve pedestrian safety in communities across the country.