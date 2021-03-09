Alabama protest bill draws criticism, gets delayed

FILE – In this Sunday, May 19, 2019, file photo, protesters for women’s rights hold a rally on the Alabama Capitol steps to protest a law passed the previous week making abortion a felony in nearly all cases with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest, in Montgomery, Ala. An Alabama-based abortion rights group used a flood of donations that poured in from across the country after the abortion ban to purchase the state’s busiest abortion clinic to ensure it stays open, the Yellowhammer Fund announced Friday, May 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have delayed action on an anti-riot bill that would stiffen penalties for people taking part in “tumultuous” protests.

The House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday sent the bill to a subcommittee. Black lawmakers raised concerns about the bill’s vague definition of riot. They also recalled Alabama’s history of using police dogs, fire hoses and arrests to break up civil rights protests.

Republican Rep. Allen Treadaway, a retired Birmingham assistant police chief, proposed the bill after a summer protest in Birmingham — in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis — turned destructive.