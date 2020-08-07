Alabama Professional Services looking to hire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — While the job market has taken a serious hit, the construction and home improvement industries have seen a spike in business. Fortunately for those looking for jobs, those industries need more employees now. Alabama Professional Services (APS) held a job fair Thursday looking to fill over 20 different positions. Within the three hour event, APS saw over 30 candidates.

“Look if someone comes in and they’re good and we’re full, don’t let them walk out the door,” Randy Jinks said, explaining his boss Craig Williams’s hiring philosophy. We’ll find a place for them. So we’re always looking.”

Jinks says they’re looking to fill a variety of positions. You can apply here.

LATEST POSTS