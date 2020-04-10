Alabama preparing for severe weather during COVID-19 crisis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Do you have a plan? Not just for fighting COVID-19, but severe weather?

“The whole state of Alabama will be affected by this storm, it will be up to whether a supercell develops on you or not,” said State EMA Director Brain Hastings.

Hastings says they’re monitoring the Sunday weather closely.

“Our tornado season is from January 1 to December 31 with two high seasons. The worst season in Alabama is March and April,” said Hastings.

How do you practice social distancing if you have to go to a community storm shelter?

State officials recommend that if you and your family have to go to a community storm shelter to protect yourself from severe weather, be sure to wear a face mask or some type of face cover.

“Bring sanitary wipes or the gel so that you can do those things that help protect you and the people around you,” said Hastings.

The Alabama National Guard is already activated due to COVID-19 and stand at the ready for severe weather.

“We would be tasked with shortcomings that they are asking, like transportation or logistical support, possible engineering support,” said Col. Tom Tyler.

Stay connected with us as we bring you the latest regarding Sunday’s weather .

