BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The holiday season is around the corner, which is the peak time for scam activity.

Alabama Power is reminding customers to be aware of scams and take measures to protect themselves.

Scammers are reportedly calling customers and using the customer’s account information to trick them into providing fraudulent payments. The caller is demanding immediate payment via money card and warning service will be disconnected if payment is not received.

Alabama Power says they will never call asking for immediate payment, nor request payment through an alternate form of payment, such as a money card. Alabama Power says if you’re unsure if a call is a scam to hang up immediately and contact customer service at 1-888-430-5787.