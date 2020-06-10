Alabama Power warning customers of potential scam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power is warning its customers of a potential scam asking the customers for immediate payment on their accounts.

According to Alabama Power, the scammers will call the customers pretending to be representatives for the company and ask the customers to give them credit card information within 30 minutes or the power will be shut off.

Alabama Power wants to remind its customers that it will never call and demand immediate payment or request credit card information over the phone.

If you have been contacted by a scammer, you are asked to hang up and call Alabama Power at 1-800-245-2244.

