1  of  26
Closings
BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS Birmingham Bulls BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BIrmingham ZOO City of Hoover City of Tuscaloosa FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Fixtures & Finishes Full Moon BBQ Greater Birmingham Humane Society Hoover Municipal Court Sessions Hoover Public Library Hoover Senior Center Housing Authority Of Birmingham How to help fight COVID-19 If you have COVID-19 symptoms Irondale Municipal Court JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS MIDFIELD CITY SCHOOLS Oral Health PUBLIX REGIONS TRADITION SEC Spring sports TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS Tuscaloosa Police UAB Physician Test Positive for COVID-19

Alabama Power warning customers of potential phone scam

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power has begun notifying customers about a potential phone scam that has been increasing in prevalence since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Alabama Power, scammers have begun calling customers by using an altered caller ID that reads “Alabama Power Company.” The callers will then request immediate payments on customers’ accounts.

“The number one tip we tell customers is if anyone calls you directly and claims to be with Alabama Power, hang up and call our Customer Service line at 1-800-245-2244,” said Alisa Summerville, Alabama Power Customer Services Center director. “This small step can save a customer from making a false payment. We are happy to talk the situation through with them, so they are confident in their account status and our process.”

Alabama Power wants its customers to remember these tips in order to protect themselves from scams:

  • Officials will never come to your door and demand immediate payment
  • The company will never call you asking over the phone for bank information or a credit card number
  • All Alabama Power employees carry around identification. If they come to your door, they will either present it or customers can ask them to present it.
  • For any questions regarding customers’ account status, contact the Alabama Power Customer Service weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1-800-254-2244.

For more information from Alabama Power on the scam, click here.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories