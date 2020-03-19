Alabama Power warning customers of potential phone scam

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power has begun notifying customers about a potential phone scam that has been increasing in prevalence since the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Alabama Power, scammers have begun calling customers by using an altered caller ID that reads “Alabama Power Company.” The callers will then request immediate payments on customers’ accounts.

“The number one tip we tell customers is if anyone calls you directly and claims to be with Alabama Power, hang up and call our Customer Service line at 1-800-245-2244,” said Alisa Summerville, Alabama Power Customer Services Center director. “This small step can save a customer from making a false payment. We are happy to talk the situation through with them, so they are confident in their account status and our process.”

Alabama Power wants its customers to remember these tips in order to protect themselves from scams:

Officials will never come to your door and demand immediate payment

The company will never call you asking over the phone for bank information or a credit card number

All Alabama Power employees carry around identification. If they come to your door, they will either present it or customers can ask them to present it.

For any questions regarding customers’ account status, contact the Alabama Power Customer Service weekdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1-800-254-2244.

For more information from Alabama Power on the scam, click here.

