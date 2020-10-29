Alabama Power: Thousands without power as Zeta moves through Central Alabama

Alabama Power closing 40 offices

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Alabama Power, the following areas across Central Alabama are currently without power due to storm damage due to Tropical Storm Zeta:

  • 46,000 out of Birmingham
  • 19,000 in the Tuscaloosa area
  • 29,000 in east Alabama
  • 368,000 statewide

This story will be updated as more outages are reported and more areas have power restored. Stay tuned at CBS42.com for more information..

