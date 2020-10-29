Alabama Power: Thousands without power as Zeta moves through Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Alabama Power, the following areas across Central Alabama are currently without power due to storm damage due to Tropical Storm Zeta:

46,000 out of Birmingham

19,000 in the Tuscaloosa area

29,000 in east Alabama

368,000 statewide

This story will be updated as more outages are reported and more areas have power restored. Stay tuned at CBS42.com for more information..

