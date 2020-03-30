Alabama Power practicing safe social distancing during coronavirus pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Power crews and field representatives are practicing safe social distancing in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
In a video posted to Alabama Power’s Twitter, the power company asks customers and neighbors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining a safe social distance of six feet from Alabama Power crews.
In addition, Alabama Power hopes to remain committed to powering communities across the state during the pandemic.
- Shelby County officials trying to limit spread of COVID-19, despite high number of cases
- Some Instacart, Amazon workers strike as jobs get riskier
- EPA temporarily changes pollution violation rules
- Tuscaloosa Co. DA’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19
- UAB to test possible coronavirus vaccine