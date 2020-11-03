Alabama Power crews continue restoring services to thousands after Zeta

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of neighbors in Alabama remain without power from the impacts of Tropical Storm Zeta.

Many neighbors in the eastern part of the state are going on 5 days without power.

“This has been major. This has been equivalent to Hurricane Katrina or the April 11, 2011 tornadoes,” said Anthony Cook, a spokesperson for Alabama Power.

According to Alabama Power, 458,000 customers had power restored as of late Monday night. At peak, around 504,000 outages were reported.

Crews from a total of 24 states are in Alabama working to assist Alabama Power’s team of 5,000 on the ground.

While most customers should be restored by Tuesday, some harder hit areas may not see the lights back on until Thursday.

Some of the areas with the most impacts include Calhoun, Chilton, Clarke, Clay, Dallas, Randolph, and Talladega County.

“Not every place where the original source of the problem is is right along the side of the main highway. A lot of these places are off road. Some of these places are in very rural areas, wooded and treed areas and so we have to get to locations,” said Cook.

In the White Plains community, neighbors had power restored late Monday night. The past few days were especially difficult because most are on well water that requires power to pump.

“You can’t flush the toilet, you can’t take a bath, you can’t wash dishes, you can’t cook, you can’t clean,” said Dave Dorries.

Some residents have had to throw away food that had been stored in the freezer. Not everyone is fortunate enough to own a generator that can power the entire house.

For many living in rural areas, they know it can take longer for lights to come on.

“Naturally the larger communities are going to get turned on first and the closer in. I get that, but just for a little change we would like to sometimes be first,” said Brian Moore.

So far crews have already replaced more than 250 poles, 125 transformers, and 800 spans on wires.

“They’re the heroes of this story and we just want to commend them for the job they are doing. If you are someone who is still without power, thank you for being patient with us,” said Cook.

For information on outages with Alabama Power, click here.