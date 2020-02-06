Alabama Power: 4,700 experiencing outages after overnight storms

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Experiencing power problems? It’s not just you. Alabama Power released the number of customers facing power outages Thursday morning after damaging storms passed through the state.

According to the utility provider, 1,700 customers in the Metro Birmingham area are without power. In the western counties, 1400 customers are experiencing issues. In Mobile, 800 customers are waiting for power to be restored along with 500 customers in the eastern counties.

Alabama Power asks that residents stay away from hazardous conditions. Alabama Power crews are working to restore service throughout the state.

Severe storms overnight have caused some outages – about 4,700 statewide, 1,700 metro Birmingham, 1,400 in western counties, 800 Mobile area, 500 eastern counties. Crews working to restore service. Stay away from hazardous conditions. — Alabama Power (@alabamapower) February 6, 2020

We will provide updates as they become available.

