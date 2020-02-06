1  of  49
Closings
ADVENT EPISCOPAL SCHOOL ALABAMA SCHOOL OF FINE ARTS ALABASTER CITY SCHOOLS ANNISTON CITY SCHOOLS ATTALLA CITY SCHOOLS BESSEMER CITY SCHOOLS BIRMINGHAM CITY SCHOOLS BLOUNT COUNTY SCHOOLS CALHOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS CASA PRESCHOOL AT ASBURY CHILTON COUNTY SCHOOLS CHURCH OF BROOK HILL EARLY LEARNING CENTER DONOHO SCHOOL EPHESUS ACADEMY FAIRFIELD CITY SCHOOLS GLEN IRIS BAPTIST SCHOOL GREEN VALLEY WEEKDAY HAPPY KIDS LEARNING CENTER HIGHLAND SCHOOL HOMEWOOD CHURCH OF CHRIST DAY SCHOOL HOMEWOOD CITY SCHOOLS HOOVER CITY SCHOOLS HUNTER STREET BAPTIST WEEKDAY JACKSONVILLE CITY SCHOOLS JCCEO JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOLS JOHN CARROLL CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL KIDDIE ACADEMY MCELWAIN CHLD CARE MOUNTAIN BROOK SCHOOLS MT. PILGRAM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OF EXCELLENCE OLIVET MONUMENTAL BAPTIST CHURCH DAYCARE ONEONTA CITY SCHOOLS OXFORD CITY SCHOOLS PELHAM CITY SCHOOLS PIEDMONT CITY SCHOOLS ROCK CREEK DAYCARE SACRED HEART OF JESUS CATHOLIC SCHOOL ANNISTON SHELBY COUNTY SCHOOLS SOUTHMINSTER DAY SCHOOL ST. CLAIR COUNTY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA CITY SCHOOLS TALLADEGA COUNTY SCHOOLS TARRANT CITY SCHOOLS THE LEARNING CENTER AT NEW LIFE TRUSSVILLE CITY SCHOOLS VESTAVIA HILLS CITY SCHOOLS WEST BROOK CHRISTIAN

Alabama Power: 4,700 experiencing outages after overnight storms

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Experiencing power problems? It’s not just you. Alabama Power released the number of customers facing power outages Thursday morning after damaging storms passed through the state.

According to the utility provider, 1,700 customers in the Metro Birmingham area are without power. In the western counties, 1400 customers are experiencing issues. In Mobile, 800 customers are waiting for power to be restored along with 500 customers in the eastern counties.

Alabama Power asks that residents stay away from hazardous conditions. Alabama Power crews are working to restore service throughout the state.

We will provide updates as they become available.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More CBS 42 Community Events