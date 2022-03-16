HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – Police agencies from across Alabama and the south are in Hoover this week learning how to resolve conflict through leadership using communication instead of force.

Hoover Police are hosting this training for first-time supervisors to help restore logic when someone is going through a crisis.

Instructor Darryl Rivers from the Betterment Group in Dallas, Texas trains hundreds of officers each year to better communicate with society – self-discovering skills he says they aren’t typically exposed to in their training.

“The biggest room in anyone’s house is the room for improvement. If we do our best to improve the person, the agency has to get better by default. If we have better people, we have better officers,” Rivers said. “If we have better officers we have better agencies which police our communities all around better.”

According to Rivers there are 26 agencies going through the training this week.