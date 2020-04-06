Alabama pays out $6 million in unemployment benefits to people affected by coronavirus layoffs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Between March 27 to last Friday, the Alabama Department of Labor paid over $6 million in unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department announced Monday.

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said that the benefits were given to 22,646 claimants, representing 25,379 weeks claimed and accounting for approximately 67% of all unemployment compensation benefits paid in the past seven days.

“We have seen an overwhelming number of employees filing claims for unemployment compensation benefits,” Washington said. “We understand and realize that many people are having trouble applying – we are working on correcting the situation constantly, and more and more people are getting through with each day that passes. We are working hard to get the benefits into the pockets of those Alabamians who need them the most right now.”

There are still claims that are being processed. Claimants should know that there is no written notification provided for approval and that they will receive funds via a direct deposit, an existing debit card (from a previous UC claim), or via a new debit card.

Payment may take up to as many as 21 days, but should generally be received sooner. If a debit card is selected as the method of payment, it will have to be mailed, which could also affect the time it takes to receive payment. If a claimant is NOT approved, they will receive written notification.

Claims can be filed online at www.labor.alabama.gov or by calling 1-866-234-5382.

LATEST POSTS