WINFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama pastor who was helping churches in Ukraine is now heading back to the United States after evacuating amid the Russian invasion.

Mark Posey, a pastor at Winfield Church of Christ, was on a mission trip when Russia’s invasion began. He was able to make it to Poland over the weekend and on Monday, he boarded a flight to Miami.

Posey is expected to arrive late Monday night, but his family says he may not make it back to Alabama until Tuesday due to a flight delay.

Posey has been pastor at Winfield Church of Christ since 2018 but has gone back and forth from Alabama to Ukraine and parts of Poland for over 30 years to help establish churches.