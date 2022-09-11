BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama pastor, Michael Jennings, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Childersburg and its police department. This comes after Jennings’ arrest in May while he was watering flowers for a neighbor.

The charges were dropped a week after the arrest, but Jennings believes his rights were violated and is now seeking justice.

At the press conference and rally that followed, Jennings shared that he and his attorneys are looking for change within the Childersburg law enforcement system. They tell us that this lawsuit is not about the money, but rather justice and accountability.

In May, Jennings was arrested for what Childersburg police say was obstruction of government operations, but those charges were later dropped.

Pastor Jennings says he has experienced emotional distress since his arrest.

“But what they did that day, they did with impunity, thinking there would be no action taken against them,” Jennings said at the press conference. “I felt dehumanized. I felt little. I felt helpless, and it hurt me.”

Pastor Jennings says he would appreciate an apology from the city and police department, but no one has reached out.

“I’m not here for revenge,” Jennings said. “I’m here for accountability and for justice. Wrong is wrong no matter your race, color or creed. Wrong is wrong.”

Attorney Harry Daniels hopes from this point forward officers are trained better on de-escalation methods to avoid further hasty arrests that violate human rights.

“If we can send $2 trillion to Ukraine, you would think we could at least send money to our local police officers for training,” Daniels said. “So, that’s one thing that we’re looking for: training. De-escalation tactics.”

We reached out to the city of Childersburg asking for a statement about the lawsuit from the mayor, but he never returned our call.