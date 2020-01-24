Wilcox County parents arrested after child fires gun at school

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — The parents of an Alabama first-grader are in custody after the child accidentally fired a gun at school.
Authorities say the incident happened Friday at J.E. Hobbs Elementary School in rural Wilcox County.
A prosecutor says a 6-year-old boy brought a gun to school and the weapon went off accidentally. A bullet hit a wall but no one was hurt. The county school superintendent issued a statement saying the gun was in the child’s coat pocket.
The parents are being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, but authorities didn’t immediately release their names.
This comes the same day as a Chilton County elementary school student was caught with a BB gun in a classroom. The school district says there was never any danger for students or faculty.
