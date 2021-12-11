Alabama organizations prepare to help tornado victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As families begin to pick up the pieces and rebuild after the deadly storm across six states, many local groups and organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected.

Although the Birmingham community wasn’t impacted by the storm, local organizations like the Red Cross and Salvation Army are gearing up their volunteers to help those impacted by the storm.

“They put on that red vest, and they are opening shelters and getting people in shelters to make sure they have what they need and just taking care of the community,” said Annette Rowland with the American Red Cross.

“Our first response is feeding the first responders and then the victims of the disaster,” said Robert Lyle with the Salvation Army.

Lyle tells CBS 42 his team is on stand-by. Right now, their efforts are geared towards making sure all their equipment is working properly.

“We try to maintain our units, make sure they are always ready to go. We keep enough supply on hand so if we get called out, we can immediately roll and not be delayed,” said Lyle.

It’s a similar situation for the Red Cross as they are getting in contact with volunteers and gathering supplies.

“Teams are going through, doing the call downs right now, seeing what volunteers are available to deploy and seeing when they can leave,” said Rowland.

As these local organizations prepare to provide disaster relief, there are ways you can get involved to help support their mission.

“One of those is scheduling an appointment to give blood. We have already distributed 160 blood products in direct response to the tornados,” said Rowland.

“If you send money, we’re able to provide the food, the nutrition people need and help them, get into some temporary housing and eventually some permanent housing,” said Lyle.

Donate to the Red Cross Tornado Disaster Relief efforts.

Donate to the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Relief efforts.