Alabama opens 2021 season against Miami in Atlanta, rest of schedule released

Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide, fresh off their 18th national championship, will begin their title defense on Sept. 4 against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta.

The Crimson Tide will travel to Gainesville, Fla. to take on the Gators on Sept. 18 for a rematch of last year’s SEC Championship.

Alabama’s full schedule for the 2021 season is as follows:

Miami (Sept. 4)

Mercer (Sept. 11)

at Florida (Sept. 18)

Southern Miss (Sept. 25)

Ole Miss (Oct. 2)

at Texas A&M (Oct. 9)

at Mississippi (Oct. 16)

Tennessee (Oct. 23)

LSU (Nov. 6)

New Mexico State (Nov. 13)

Arkansas (Nov. 20)

at Auburn (Nov. 27)

You can find the complete SEC football schedule for 2021 by clicking here.