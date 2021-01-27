Alabama opens 2021 season against Miami in Atlanta, rest of schedule released

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide, fresh off their 18th national championship, will begin their title defense on Sept. 4 against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta.
The Crimson Tide will travel to Gainesville, Fla. to take on the Gators on Sept. 18 for a rematch of last year’s SEC Championship.
Alabama’s full schedule for the 2021 season is as follows:
- Miami (Sept. 4)
- Mercer (Sept. 11)
- at Florida (Sept. 18)
- Southern Miss (Sept. 25)
- Ole Miss (Oct. 2)
- at Texas A&M (Oct. 9)
- at Mississippi (Oct. 16)
- Tennessee (Oct. 23)
- LSU (Nov. 6)
- New Mexico State (Nov. 13)
- Arkansas (Nov. 20)
- at Auburn (Nov. 27)
You can find the complete SEC football schedule for 2021 by clicking here.