Alabama 1 of 3 states partnering with Google, Apple for COVID-19 contact tracing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama is one of just three states partnering with Google and Apple with coronavirus contact tracing technology. Digital tracing updates will be included in Apple and Google updates. The apps will use Bluetooth technology to help governments reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Alabama, South Carolina, and North Dakota are the first states to announce the partnership. Through the apps, if someone were to test positive for the coronavirus, the app would notify the people they came into contact with.

Dr. Amy Bentley Illescas is a board-certified internist. She explains how this can help end the pandemic.

“Contact tracing is crucial. We know, 100%, that if we could test everyone and find those people that are asymptotically carrying this, our numbers would decline rapidly. With the quarantine of those patients, we would eliminate a lot of the spread.” Illescas said since it is impossible to test everyone, contact tracing is the next best thing. “This is huge, such a big break for us to be able to participate in this in our state is incredibly important.”

The apps will have strict privacy policies to keep user information safe.