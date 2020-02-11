1  of  69
Closings
Neighbors, utility providers prepare for possible severe weather in Alabama

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors and utility providers are bracing for the potential of severe weather in Alabama Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

With recent rainfall, crews are concerned about the potential for power outages.

“The concern we have right now is the heavy winds and storm coming in tomorrow Wednesday into Thursday,” said Jon Cullimore with Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative.

Cullimore said the ground is saturated and trees may fall with strong winds. Crews have been working to trim branches or limbs that lie over power lines.

“One of the biggest concerns is pine trees when we have strong winds come through because the pines don’t have the root system to help keep them up, and they have a lot of foliage,” he said.

Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative serves around 17,000 customers in six counties. Many live in rural areas with plenty of trees.

“Straight line winds are a big concern for us. In fact, for our distribution service as a whole, it is a greater threat than tornadoes, because it has the potential to affect so many more areas,” Cullimore said.

Neighbors told CBS 42 they often see utility crews trimming the tree limbs and appreciate the work, but know it can be difficult to stop mother nature.

“The last big storm we had, the power went out,” Lincoln resident Elisha Kirkland said.

There are several trees on Kirkland’s property. She too worries about outages in severe weather.

“When it rains pretty much like this nonstop it kind of uproots the trees and is easy for them to go down,” she said.

CVEC customers can check or report outages here.

A spokesperson for Alabama Power told CBS 42 that crews are also on standby for changing weather conditions across the state.

For more safety tips and outage information from Alabama Power, click here.

