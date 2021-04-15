Alabama National Guard gives COVID-19 vaccines in Hale County

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama National Guard was in Hale County giving doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Greensboro Thursday morning.

Lt. Colonel Angelia Ray says it all part of a plan to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible in rural towns.

“Our mission is to get as many citizens in the state of Alabama as soon as possible because it’s important for us to be in the rural areas because some of the residents can’t get to the bigger cities like Tuscaloosa and Birmingham so for us to come them is very important,” Ray said.

More than seventy guard members spent the day at the National Guard armory building in Greensboro from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. They had 1,170 doses available for the free walk-in vaccine clinic.

Hale County is the 12th Alabama county where the National Guard has visited to give shots to residents like Lovell Brantley.

“I was kind of undecided about taking the vaccine but after I made it here and talked to the people and I got comfortable, and everything went pretty well and I know we need it,” Brantley said. “Well, me, myself having a family and kids working here and there I feel it’s a good thing to have and everyone who needs it should take it.”

Ray says the National Guard has given out ten thousand vaccine shots in Alabama.

“I think it’s very important that we are all vaccinated, and I know a lot of citizens don’t like wearing the mask. But right now until we are able to get everyone vaccinated, I just feel this is going to be the norm,” Ray said.

The National Guard will return to Greensboro to give out second doses of the vaccine on May 6.