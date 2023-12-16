MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — Remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom. That is the message of Wreaths Across America.

Hundreds of families remembered and paid tribute to their fallen loved ones at the Alabama National Cemetery on Saturday. A bag pipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” led families of fallen heroes to place remembrance wreaths on their graves.

Octavia Townsend is remembering her father Army veteran Samuel L. Townsend. She said this is their second holiday without him. She said it was important to honor and remember him Saturday because he loved the army.

“He served for like 23 years, and he would always try to connect back with his buddies going out to lunch sometimes and breakfast with them, and he tried to get active with the American Legion as well,” Townsend said. “So he was a big advocate of the branches.”

Brian Fikes and his family are remembering and honoring James Ronnie George, a Navy veteran who died in August 2022.

“We’re a military family, and I think to many times today the military goes out, and they fight so far away, and they lose our support and attention,” Fikes said. “I think what this does is bring it back into perspective about what these men and women are doing all over the world to keep us safe and free.”

Wreaths Across America is just one of many of programs the Alabama National Cemetery does each year to remember the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the U.S.