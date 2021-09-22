Alabama morgues, funeral homes overcrowded as overall mortality rate rises

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) – Funeral homes and morgues throughout Alabama are overwhelmed and running out of space. Walker County Coroner Joey Vick says it’s a combination of COVID deaths, as well as overdoses and fatal accidents in their area.

In order to ease the burden on funeral homes in the county, Vick says they have a mobile response unit, or morgue, that can hold up to 16 bodies inside. Vick says when morgues and funeral homes are crowded, it can slow down many services.

“It slows forensics down. It slows autopsies down. It slows tox reports down,” Vick said.

He hopes they don’t have to use it, but are prepared to. Vick says they are up 40 more deaths this time compared to 2020.

“Accidents are up. Drug overdoses are up. Corona deaths are up,” Vick said.

Burke says he’s never seen a year like this in his 51 years of running a funeral home.

“Hectic. Really, I’ve never seen it like this before.”

Before the pandemic, he says they would usually average between 30-35 services a month.

“This month so far, we have done 49 funerals and we have ten more families to take care of. So, we’re looking at 59 right now,” Burke said.

He says they haven’t had a day off in 3 weeks.

“At some point, you gotta get away from the 3 to 4 funerals a day and do 5 or 6 to kind of take the burden off,” Burke said.

But through the trying times and extra workload, Burke says families have been understanding how overwhelmed they are.

“Because we could not do a funeral when they wanted it. They’ve been real good and I appreciate that,” Burke said.

They want to provide the best services they can to the people of Walker County.

“I don’t know if I would seek another term, but because it is, I’m committed,” Vick said.

Vick says they are in discussions about a county morgue as well. He says it could be ready by the first of 2022.