Alabama medical cannabis group begins drafting bill

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, that would grant legal marijuana businesses access to banking, a measure that would clear up a longstanding headache for the industry. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama commission considering laws about medical marijuana met at the State House to discuss the draft of a medical marijuana bill that’ll be introduced to the Legislature next year.

News outlets report the Medical Marijuana Study Commission met Thursday, the last time they’ll meet before the Dec. 1 filing deadline.

Sen. Tim Melson, and commission chair, asked commission members to study the proposal and make any recommended changes.

Melson championed a medical marijuana bill last spring. It went through the Alabama Senate but stalled at the House.

The bill would create a Medical Cannabis Commission to manage issuing medical cannabis cards to patients.

The bill would empower the commission to add or remove qualifying conditions based on scientific evidence.

LATEST POSTS