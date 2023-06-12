MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Monday, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will issue licenses for the state’s new medical cannabis industry.

Earlier this year, the group began reviewing the applications for cultivators, processors and dispensaries, along with other areas of the industry. The University of South Alabama collaborated with the commission to evaluate the applications.

According to the commission, over 90s businesses have submitted applications.

Since the Alabama Legislature legalized medical cannabis in 2021, over 60 cities and counties across the state– including Birmingham– have approved ordinances allowing its sale.