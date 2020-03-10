Alabama man gets 20 years in abuse death of young relative

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — An Alabama man convicted of killing a 19-month-old relative has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
News outlets report 26-year-old Noe Mateo pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser felony murder charge in DeKalb County. He was initially indicted on a capital murder charge in 2018.
A deputy district attorney alleged Mateo abused Juan Francisco-Juan before the boy died from blunt force trauma in 2017.
Prosecutors added that Mateo had lived with the toddler’s family at their Crossville home and often babysat the boy.
Court records show Mateo also pleaded guilty to intimidating witnesses and was sentenced to a concurrent term of three years.
