Alabama man found guilty of murder in less than 20 minutes

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — A jury deliberated for less than 20 minutes before finding an Alabama man guilty of murder.

News outlets report Mitchell Doster was convicted last week in Dale County for the 2017 shooting death of Rickey Dease. He is expected to be sentenced in the next few months.

Doster is also charged with murder in the March 2019 shooting death of 22-year-old Orchid Bolin in Barbour County. She was shot multiple times and found dead in a wooded area.

Doster was out on bond at the time of Bolin’s death. No other information about the murder charge in Bolin’s death was immediately available.

