ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — A Nauvoo man is dead after a tractor-trailer accident in St. Clair County.

Around 2 a.m. Thursday, Randy Easley, 64, was travelling on Interstate 59 when he left the roadway and struck a tree, according to law enforcement.

Easley, who was driving a Kentworth tractor-trailer, was fatally injured in the wreck.

No further information is available at this time.

The incident is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division.