Alabama man convicted of murder in 2017 death of his parents

CLEVELAND, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man was convicted of killing his parents and burying their bodies in a shallow grave.

Leo Santiago Chavez was convicted of capital murder and abusing a corpse in the deaths of Adalberta Chavez Ruiz and Ricardo Santiago Gonzales. Ruiz and Gonzales were reported missing on Dec. 16, 2017.

An investigation led authorities to Chavez and three other men, who were arrested over the next few weeks. Prosecutors said Chavez and his accomplices fatally shot the couple, wrapped their bodies in plastic, and placed them in the back of Gonzales’ pickup truck before dumping them in a shallow grave. Gonzales’ truck was later found in Tennessee.

Chavez’s sentencing date is set for May 1.

LATEST POSTS