Alabama man charged with snatching boy from apartment steps

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama have charged a 21-year-old man with snatching a 1-year-old boy from the front steps of an apartment building.

Montgomery police said in a statement Thursday that they booked Demarcus Leonard Snead into jail on a second-degree kidnapping charge.

Snead is accused of taking the child who was being walked down the front steps of an apartment building by his aunt.

According to charging documents, the woman told police that Snead put the child into a car and drove away. Police said Snead released the boy unharmed and officers were able to arrest the man shortly after.

