Alabama man charged with leaving child in cold car at casino

by: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police have charged an Alabama man with endangering the welfare of a child, nearly four years after he was accused of leaving a 6-year-old girl in a cold car in a casino parking lot.

News outlets report Zachary Hines was served a warrant for the misdemeanor charge on Wednesday.

Police documents from the time allege that on Valentine’s Day 2016 the now 26-year-old arrived for work at the Wind Creek Casino just after midnight. Temperature data shows it was about 34 degrees.

An arrest warrant says a tribal police officer found the child crying and shivering. It’s unclear what caused the nearly 4-year charging delay.

