Alabama man arrested in 1995 slaying after calling police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a man is being charged with murder after calling police and confessing to an unsolved killing that happened in 1995.

Police say 53-year-old Johnny Dwight Whited of Trinity called officers Wednesday offering information about the shooting death of Christopher Alvin Dailey in 1995.

Court documents show the man provided information that matched evidence in the case and reenacted the slaying for detectives. Court records don’t include a defense attorney who could speak on behalf of Whited.

He already was awaiting trial on a methamphetamine charge with his trial scheduled for May.

