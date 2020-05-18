Alabama Legislature returning to Montgomery Monday to close out session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening today, Alabama lawmakers are expected to return to Montgomery to close out the 2020 legislative session.

The group is also expected to determine how the CARES Act money will be spent. The state got $1.8 billion. Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey and lawmakers disagreed on how to develop a plan to use the money.

The money must be used for expenses caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and must be spent by the end of the year or it goes back to the federal government.

