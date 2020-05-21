Alabama lawyer named to federal bench

by: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s solicitor general has been nominated to serve as a judge on the federal bench.

The White House, in a news release Wednesday, said President Donald Trump named Edmund G. LaCour Jr. to fill a vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama.  

LaCour is a summa cum laude graduate of Birmingham Southern College and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School. The U.S. Senate must still confirm his nomination.

