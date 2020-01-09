Alabama lawmakers support officers during National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 29: New police recruits salute during the New York Police Department (NYPD) graduation ceremony on December 29, 2015 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. More than 1,000 new graduates joined the police force. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As Thursday marks National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Secretary of State John Merrill and Attorney General Steve Marshall both released statements to show their support.

In Steve Marshall’s statement, he asks Alabamians to thank their law enforcement officers.

He states, “Each year, nearly one thousand Alabamians answer the call to serve and safeguard our communities as new law enforcement personnel. These newly minted heroes join the ranks of many more men and women across our state who have sworn to literally lay down their lives each day for our safety. You don’t have to go far to find these heroes. They stand watch in our neighborhoods and guard our schools. They are the ones who rush headlong into danger and who too often pay the ultimate price. Alabama has seen far too many of its finest lost in the line of duty. Please take time to join me today in thanking a policeman, sheriff’s deputy or other emergency responder for their bravery and their commitment to protect us.”

In Merrill’s statement, he said he was able to spend time with officers who work at the Alabama State Capitol and the Alabama State House Thursday morning, allowing him to show his appreciation for their dedication and hard work. Merrill mentioned that the risks officers take “to serve and protect the people of Alabama is admirable, and [he is] extremely grateful for their unrelenting service.”

If you see an officer out and about today, make sure to thank them for their service.

